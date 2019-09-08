About 1,000 people took part in an annual event to celebrate the sacrifice of a Muslim leader who gave his life to stand against injustice.

The eighth annual Peace Walk, hosted by the Hussaini Association of Calgary, brought together hundreds of Shia Muslims and their supporters in a march from Shaw Millenium Park along 8 Avenue to Olympic Plaza.

The event is meant to commemorate the death of Imam Hussain who was killed in the year 680 for refusing to pledge allegiance to an oppressive ruler.

Hussain was the grandson of the prophet Muhammed and is an important figure in Islam.

His death inspired several uprisings against oppression throughout history.

His influence has also helped shape the lives of Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Ghandhi.

The rally takes place during the first month of the Islamic calendar.