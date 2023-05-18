Pedestrian and resident safety a priority in Lethbridge for Canada Road Safety Week

It's a sure sign of warmer temperatures in Lethbridge with more people out jogging, cycling and scooting around the city, which only adds to the importance of the message highlighting Canada Road Safety Week.

"We have people out and about walking, we have people biking, we have people on the e-scooters and e-bikes and we, of course, have drivers," said Adam St. Amant, one of the city’s transportation engineers.

"It's important for all of these different road users to be aware of each other."

Canada Road Safety Week started on May 16 and runs until May.22.

INCREASED PUBLIC AWARENESS

The focus of is to increase public awareness of safe driving methods to save lives and reduce injuries.

"Our traffic response unit, as well as our patrol members, are out there, are paying attention to all motorists and trying to ensure that everybody is safe," said Sgt. Danny Lomness with the Lethbridge Police Service’s traffic response unit.

In 2022, Lethbridge saw just under 2,500 collisions, with 11 involving cyclists and 23 involving pedestrians.

It's a big reminder that everyone using the roads need to pay complete attention, not just those in cars.

"Everybody needs to ensure they give themselves some time while driving," said Lomness.

"Don't be in a rush to get to places you want to be and, mainly, be aware of your surroundings and the people that are around you."

OUT FOR A SCOOT

When it comes to the e-scooters, Neuron Mobility Canada is reminding all riders of what they should and shouldn't be doing when heading out for a scoot.

"We remind riders that they shouldn't be wearing ear buds when they're riding and not to be impaired while riding an e-scooter," said Neuron Mobility Canada’s corporate affairs head Isaac Ransom.

"In addition, it's one person per e-scooter while riding," he added. "Ensure you have both hands on the handle bar and you're aware of your surroundings and making sure that you obey the local rules of the road while you're riding as well."

For road safety week, Neuron Mobility is raising awareness through a program on their app called ‘Scoot Safe Academy’.

"You can go through the different modules that are in there during road safety week to earn ride credits," added Ransom.

"There's a lot of opportunities there to not only renew your skills but to get some free rides at the same time."

For riders, runners or walkers heading out in the evening, wearing bright or reflective clothing can help make you more visible to all drivers.

For more information on Canada Road Safety Week, you can visit the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police website.