Advertisement
Calgary News | Local Breaking | CTV News Calgary
Pedestrian bridge at 14th Street and 7th Avenue N.W. being replaced with at-grade crossing
A pedestrian bridge at 14th Street and Seventh Avenue N.W. is being removed and replaced with an at-grade crossing. (Google Maps)
CALGARY -- With its lifespan coming to an end, city officials have decided to replace the pedestrian overpass at 14th Street and Seventh Avenue N.W. with an at-grade crossing that will include signals.
The work is expected to be completed in late August and the budget for the project is $575,000.
The decision is the result of space issues and the fact vehicles have struck the existing bridge on occasion.
Demolition preparations will result in rotating lane closures and a full road closure during removal of the bridge.
The pedestrian bridge will remain open and in-use until the crossing is complete.
The speed limit on 14th Street is also being permanently reduced to 50 km/h between Eighth Avenue and 20th Avenue N.W. in an effort to improve safety.