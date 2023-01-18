Pedestrian critically injured after being hit in northwest Calgary

Calgary paramedics rushed a pedestrian to hospital on Wednesday after he was hit by a vehicle in the community of Montgomery.

The incident happened in the area of 44th Street and 16th Avenue N.W. at around 12:30 a.m.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in unstable, life-threatening condition, according to EMS.

A single lane of westbound 16th Avenue was closed at 44 Street N.W. for several hours while police investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about it is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.