Pedestrian critically injured after being struck behind Macleod Trail grocery store

A 49-year-old man is in hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle outside a parking lot entrance along Macleod Trail early Wednesday morning.

The collision happened near the Save-On-Foods underground parkade in the 8800 block of Macleod Trail S.W. shortly after 1:30 a.m.

The injured man was conscious and breathing but suffering from potentially fatal injuries, according to Calgary Police Service officials.

Police say the driver, an off-duty paramedic, remained on scene following the collision.

An EMS spokesperson confirms a 49-year-old man was transported from the scene to the Foothills Medical Centre.

The parkade entrance reopened at around 8 a.m. The collision remains under investigation.