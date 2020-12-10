CALGARY -- A pedestrian was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in a southwest parking lot.

Police were called to the Oakridge Co-op parking lot about 2:15 p.m.

The pedestrian, who is described as being an older male, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

EMS also assessed the driver of the vehicle, who may have suffered a medical episode.

The investigation is ongoing.