Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in southwest Calgary parking lot
Published Thursday, December 10, 2020 4:19PM MST
CALGARY -- A pedestrian was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in a southwest parking lot.
Police were called to the Oakridge Co-op parking lot about 2:15 p.m.
The pedestrian, who is described as being an older male, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
EMS also assessed the driver of the vehicle, who may have suffered a medical episode.
The investigation is ongoing.