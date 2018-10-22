CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Pedestrian dies in crash along MacLeod Trail
Police investigate a fatal pedestrian collision at MacLeod Trail and 6 Avenue
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 8:28PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, October 22, 2018 8:59PM MDT
Calgary police are on scene of a fatal pedestrian collision along MacLeod Trail.
Police say a man in his 70s has died.
It happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of MacLeod Trail and 6th Avenue.
The intersection is closed while police investigate.
More to come…