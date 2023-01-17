Pedestrian hit by Lethbridge Transit bus while crossing road

Lethbridge police are investigating a weekend collision that saw a pedestrian hit by a transit bus in a downtown crosswalk.

The crash happened in the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street South at roughly 4:42 p.m. on Saturday.

The pedestrian, a 39-year-old woman, was crossing in a marked crosswalk when the bus struck her while it turned from westbound Fifth Avenue onto southbound Fifth Street.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Though the investigation is ongoing, police say "sun glare" is believed to have been a factor.

Anyone with information on the crash is able to report it by calling police at 403-328-4444 or leaving tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.