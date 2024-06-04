Pedestrian hit by train in downtown Calgary, sent to hospital in life-threatening condition

A person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after they were hit by a train in downtown Calgary on Tuesday morning.

Calgary police said a CPKC train hit a pedestrian at 10:50 a.m. in the 200 block of 10 Avenue S.W.

Calgary EMS confirmed an adult patient was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

A police collision reconstructionist responded to the scene.

CTV News has reached out to CPKC for comment.

