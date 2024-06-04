CALGARY
Calgary

    • Pedestrian hit by train in downtown Calgary, sent to hospital in life-threatening condition

    A train stopped in downtown Calgary after a collision with a pedestrian in the 200 block of 10 Avenue S.W. (CTV News) A train stopped in downtown Calgary after a collision with a pedestrian in the 200 block of 10 Avenue S.W. (CTV News)
    A person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after they were hit by a train in downtown Calgary on Tuesday morning.

    Calgary police said a CPKC train hit a pedestrian at 10:50 a.m. in the 200 block of 10 Avenue S.W.

    Calgary EMS confirmed an adult patient was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

    A police collision reconstructionist responded to the scene.

    CTV News has reached out to CPKC for comment.

    This is a breaking news update. More details to come…

