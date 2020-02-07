CALGARY -- A woman was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition after being hit by a car in a northeast neighbourhood Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Saddlecrest Park and Saddlecrest Boulevard N.E. at approximately 7:30 a.m. following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

CPS officials confirm the woman was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre with undisclosed injuries.

The driver of the car remained on scene following the collision. Police continue to investigate the matter.