Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in Saddle Ridge
Published Friday, February 7, 2020 10:22AM MST
Emergency crews in Saddle Ridge after a woman was struck by a vehicle Friday morning
CALGARY -- A woman was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition after being hit by a car in a northeast neighbourhood Friday.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Saddlecrest Park and Saddlecrest Boulevard N.E. at approximately 7:30 a.m. following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.
CPS officials confirm the woman was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre with undisclosed injuries.
The driver of the car remained on scene following the collision. Police continue to investigate the matter.