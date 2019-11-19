LETHBRIDGE – A 43-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being hit by a truck while walking along a highway between Lethbridge and Coalhurst Monday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a location along Highway 25, near Township Road 92, shortly after 7 p.m. after a northbound pedestrian was struck by a northbound half-ton truck.

According to RCMP, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision and was knocked into the ditch. EMS transported him to Chinook Regional Hospital.

A section of Highway 25 was closed to traffic for approximately three hours during the investigation.

RCMP officials say the pedestrian was dressed in dark clothing and the collision occurred on a dark stretch of highway. Alcohol, on the part of the victim or the driver, is not believed to have played a role in the crash.