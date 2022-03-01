Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in city's northeast

One person was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition after being struck by a car Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to the southbound lanes of Falconridge Boulevard N.E., just south of Castleridge Boulevard, around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a crash.

EMS officials confirm a pedestrian, whose age and gender were not released, was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition with undisclosed injuries.

A car with a smashed windshield was still at the scene when CTV News Calgary arrived.

A section of Falconridge Boulevard was closed to traffic for several hours but has since reopened.

Police continue to investigate the matter.