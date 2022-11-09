Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by minivan near SAIT

A section of 16 Avenue N.W. by SAIT was shut down Tuesday night after a man was hit by a minivan.

Police say the victim, between 50 and 60 years old, suffered life-altering injuries.

Paramedics transported him to Foothills Hospital in critical condition, but his condition is improving.

Investigators have ruled out impairment on the part of the driver, who remained on scene.

There’s been no word on charges.