The intersection of 12th Avenue and 5th Street Southwest has been closed to traffic after a pedestrian was struck Friday morning.

Police, firefighters and EMS responded to the scene shortly before 6 a.m.

CPS officials confirm the pedestrian, age and gender not confirmed, was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in life threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not seriously injured, remained at the scene following the collision.

As of 6:30 a.m., 12th Avenue is closed at 5th Street SW and 5th Street SW is closed between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning commute.