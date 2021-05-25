Advertisement
Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by car in Deer Ridge
Published Tuesday, May 25, 2021 7:06AM MDT
A CPS unit along Deer Ridge Dr. S.E. after a woman was hit by a car Monday night.
Share:
CALGARY -- A woman was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre with severe injuries after she was struck by a car Monday night in the city's southeast.
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Canyon Meadows Drive and Deer Ridge Drive S.E. at around 10:30 p.m. after a sedan struck a pedestrian.
EMS officials say the victim, a woman in her 30s, was transported by ambulance to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police did not say if the driver was injured. The investigation into the collision continues.