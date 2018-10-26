A man was taken to hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in the community of Dover on Friday morning.

Police were called to 30th Avenue and 36th Street S.E. just after midnight for reports of a pedestrian collision.

The man was hit while crossing 36 Street and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“I saw somebody run across the street. Other than that I heard a screech and he was pretty much run over, went under the vehicle," said Sean Simon, witness.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.