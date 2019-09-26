CALGARY – A woman was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle in the city's southeast.

Emergency crews were called to Queen Charlotte Way S.E., in the community of Queensland, shortly after 10 p.m. after a pedestrian was hit.

The driver of the offending vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the crash. A description of the vehicle has not been released.

A woman was taken to hospital by ambulance in non-life threatening condition. Her family confirms to CTV that she suffered leg injuries.