Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Queensland
Emergency crews at the scene of a September 25 hit-and-run on Queen Charlotte Way S.E.
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 8:36AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 26, 2019 9:50AM MDT
CALGARY – A woman was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle in the city's southeast.
Emergency crews were called to Queen Charlotte Way S.E., in the community of Queensland, shortly after 10 p.m. after a pedestrian was hit.
The driver of the offending vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the crash. A description of the vehicle has not been released.
A woman was taken to hospital by ambulance in non-life threatening condition. Her family confirms to CTV that she suffered leg injuries.