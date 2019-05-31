Pedestrian killed by CTrain in southwest Calgary
A man died after a fatal crash involving the CTrain in Shawnessy.
Kevin Nimmock, CTV News Calgary
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 10:01AM MDT
A man has died, after he was hit by a CTrain early Friday morning.
Calgary police say a man in his 30s was hit at around 1:40 a.m., in Shawnessy.
He was rushed to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries, but police say his condition rapidly deteriorated, and he died in hospital.
Police are investigating what led up to the crash.
Trains were disrupted for a period of time on Friday but have since resumed their regular schedule.