

Kevin Nimmock, CTV News Calgary





A man has died, after he was hit by a CTrain early Friday morning.

Calgary police say a man in his 30s was hit at around 1:40 a.m., in Shawnessy.

He was rushed to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries, but police say his condition rapidly deteriorated, and he died in hospital.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash.

Trains were disrupted for a period of time on Friday but have since resumed their regular schedule.