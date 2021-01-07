CALGARY -- RCMP are investigating after a man died after a transport truck on a southern Alberta highway struck him Tuesday night.

Gleichen RCMP say they were called to the scene of a crash on Highway 901, four kilometres south of the Trans-Canada Highway at about 9 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Officials say the victim, a 30-year-old man, was walking down the highway when he was hit by a semi tractor-trailer, which was eastbound.

The man suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The truck driver was not injured.

An RCMP collision analyst has been called in to assist, but it is not believed there will be any charges laid in the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.