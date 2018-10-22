CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Pedestrian killed in crash on downtown street
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 8:28PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 23, 2018 8:34AM MDT
Police are investigating a crash along Macleod Trail that killed a pedestrian on Monday evening.
Emergency crews were called to MacLeod Trail and 6th Avenue S.E. at about 8:00 p.m. for reports of a crash.
A man in his 70s was struck by a vehicle and killed.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and the intersection was shut down for several hours.
Police are working to determine what caused the crash and there is no word yet on charges.