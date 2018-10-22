

CTV Calgary Staff





Police are investigating a crash along Macleod Trail that killed a pedestrian on Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to MacLeod Trail and 6th Avenue S.E. at about 8:00 p.m. for reports of a crash.

A man in his 70s was struck by a vehicle and killed.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and the intersection was shut down for several hours.

Police are working to determine what caused the crash and there is no word yet on charges.