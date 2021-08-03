Advertisement
Pedestrian killed in Lethbridge crash, driver charged
Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021 10:35AM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 3, 2021 10:42AM MDT
CALGARY -- Lethbridge Police Service is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on Monday.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Mayor Magrath Drive S., in Lethbridge, just after 10 a.m. for reports a southbound truck hit a 54-year-old female pedestrian.
The pedestrian was rushed to Chinook Regional Hospital where she later died.
The alleged driver, Shannon Good Striker, 34, of Lethbridge, has been charged with:
- Impaired driving causing death;
- Impaired driving causing death with blood alcohol over .08, and;
- Dangerous driving causing death.
Good Striker’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 24.