CALGARY -- Lethbridge Police Service is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on Monday.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Mayor Magrath Drive S., in Lethbridge, just after 10 a.m. for reports a southbound truck hit a 54-year-old female pedestrian.

The pedestrian was rushed to Chinook Regional Hospital where she later died.

The alleged driver, Shannon Good Striker, 34, of Lethbridge, has been charged with:

Impaired driving causing death;

Impaired driving causing death with blood alcohol over .08, and;

Dangerous driving causing death.

Good Striker’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 24.