One man is dead following a Monday evening collision in the city’s northeast.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 32nd Avenue and 27th Street Northeast shortly after 9:30 p.m. following calls to 911 indicating a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, make and model not confirmed, drove off prior to the arrival of police.

An adult male was transported from the scene by ambulance. EMS officials confirm his injuries proved fatal and he was pronounced dead at the Peter Lougheed Centre. The age and identity of the deceased have not been released.

A section of 32nd Avenue was closed to traffic between Barlow Trail and 27th Street following the fatal collision.

Police have interviewed several witnesses in connection with the crash. Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not spoken with police is encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.