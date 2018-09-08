Strathmore RCMP are investigating after a man was killed while he was walking alongside a highway early Saturday morning.

Police say the man was struck at about 2:00 a.m. on Highway 217, approximately two kilometres south of Strathmore between Township Road 240 and the Trans-Canada Highway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have spoken with the driver, who remained at the scene of the crash, but don't believe the incident is suspicious.

The identity of the victim has not been released.