Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 4 in southern Alberta
Published Tuesday, July 6, 2021 1:42PM MDT
A pedestrian was killed when they were hit by a semi-tractor on Highway 4 near Raymond, Alta. (File photo)
CALGARY -- RCMP in the southern Alberta town of Raymond is investigating a fatal collision involving a semi-tractor and a pedestrian on Highway 4, just north of Highway 61.
Police say the pedestrian was struck about midnight on July 5 by the northbound semi-tractor.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver and a passenger were assessed by EMS.
"The initial investigation indicates that the pedestrian was in the driving lane of the semi-tractor at the time of the collision," police said in a release.
Police said on Tuesday officers are working to identify the pedestrian.