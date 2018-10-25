Police are investigating a crash in the community of Thorncliffe-Greenview that sent a pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Trafford Place and Trafford Drive N.W. at about 8:40 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian collision.

A truck was heading eastbound on Trafford Drive when it struck a 70-year-old man.

“Unfortunately it did not see him crossing, made contact with him and causing pretty serious injuries to the individual,” said CPS Acting Sgt. Chris Agren.

The man was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre from the scene in serious condition.

“There is no sign of alcohol or drugs involved in this situation,” said Agren. “Speaking to some of the neighbours, apparently he was carrying a bag with some bottles in it so he was likely collecting bottles in the neighbourhood.”

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators are working to determine if any charges will be laid.