CALGARY -- A pedestrian was in serious condition Friday following a collision with a vehicle that took place early in the evening at 94 Avenue and Bonaventure Drive S.E.

The incident took place shortly after 6 p.m. resulting in the closure of Bonaventure Drive S.E. up to 90 Avenue.

At 8:30 p.m., YYC Transportation tweeted that the area had been cleared and streets reopened.

No additional information was released about the injured pedestrian.