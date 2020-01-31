Pedestrian seriously injured in vehicle collision
Published Friday, January 31, 2020 9:12PM MST Last Updated Friday, January 31, 2020 9:26PM MST
A pedestrian was in serious condition Friday evening after a two vehicle collision in southeast Calgary.
CALGARY -- A pedestrian was in serious condition Friday following a collision with a vehicle that took place early in the evening at 94 Avenue and Bonaventure Drive S.E.
The incident took place shortly after 6 p.m. resulting in the closure of Bonaventure Drive S.E. up to 90 Avenue.
At 8:30 p.m., YYC Transportation tweeted that the area had been cleared and streets reopened.
No additional information was released about the injured pedestrian.