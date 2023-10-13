Calgary

    • Pedestrian struck by CTrain near City Hall station

    Calgary police shut down CTrain service in the downtown core for about an hour Thursday night after a pedestrian was hit by a train. Calgary police shut down CTrain service in the downtown core for about an hour Thursday night after a pedestrian was hit by a train.

    A pedestrian was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition after they were hit by the CTrain on Thursday night.

    Emergency crews were called to City Hall station at about 9:30 p.m.

    The victim was taken to Foothills Medical Centre.

    Several CTrains were stopped while police conducted an investigation.

    Service resumed at 10:45 p.m.