    • Pedestrian struck by vehicle at Signal Hill shopping centre

    A pedestrian suffered a broken leg after being hit by a vehicle Friday night at Signal Hill shopping centre

    Emergency crews responded to the Signal Hill shopping centre Friday night after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

    It happened near the Structure store at about 6:30 p.m.

    Officials say the victim suffered a broken leg.

    Investigation into the cause of the collision continues.

