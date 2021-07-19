Advertisement
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in southwest Calgary
Published Monday, July 19, 2021 4:45PM MDT Last Updated Monday, July 19, 2021 4:49PM MDT
CALGARY -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon in southwest Calgary.
The incident took place shortly after 3:30 p.m., at the intersection of 10 Avenue S.W. and 37 Street S.W.
There was no word on the condition of the pedestrian or the motorist.
This is a developing story…