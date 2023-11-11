CALGARY
Calgary

    • Pedestrian struck by vehicle near COP Friday night

    A pedestrian was injured on the Trans-Canada highway near Canada Olympic Park Friday night.

    It happened on 16 Avenue N.W. between Bowfort Road and the Stoney Trail interchanges just after 9 p.m.

    The victim was struck in the westbound lanes. First responders arrived quickly, working to ensure the patient was stabilized and placed on a stretcher before an ambulance transported them to hospital.

    Initial information from police and EMS is that the victim is stable and doesn't have life-threatening injuries.

    Some lanes were closed while emergency crews worked.

    The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on scene.

