Pedestrian struck by vehicle near COP Friday night

A pedestrian was injured on the Trans-Canada highway near Canada Olympic Park Friday night.

It happened on 16 Avenue N.W. between Bowfort Road and the Stoney Trail interchanges just after 9 p.m.

The victim was struck in the westbound lanes. First responders arrived quickly, working to ensure the patient was stabilized and placed on a stretcher before an ambulance transported them to hospital.

Initial information from police and EMS is that the victim is stable and doesn't have life-threatening injuries.

Some lanes were closed while emergency crews worked.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on scene.