CALGARY -- A pedestrian was struck in a collision in northeast Calgary Wednesday night.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. on west bound 32 Ave. and 34 St. N.E. Police say a woman in her forties was struck by a vehicle and suffered minor injuries.

The driver remained on scene. EMS said the woman, who was transported to Peter Lougheed Hospital, was in stable, non-life threatening condition.

The westbound side of the street is closed. Police advise motorists to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story...