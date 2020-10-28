Advertisement
Pedestrian struck in northeast Calgary collision
Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 8:30PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 28, 2020 8:48PM MDT
CALGARY -- A pedestrian was struck in a collision in northeast Calgary Wednesday night.
The incident took place around 8 p.m. on west bound 32 Ave. and 34 St. N.E. Police say a woman in her forties was struck by a vehicle and suffered minor injuries.
The driver remained on scene. EMS said the woman, who was transported to Peter Lougheed Hospital, was in stable, non-life threatening condition.
The westbound side of the street is closed. Police advise motorists to use alternate routes.
