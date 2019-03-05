The southbound lanes of Macleod Trail were closed to traffic south of Southland Drive late Tuesday night after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

EMS, CPS and CFD crews responded to the area shortly after 10:00 p.m.. The driver of the southbound Cadillac crossover that hit the man remained at the scene following the crash.

Police officials confirm the victim is an adult male and his condition is considered grave. A woman attempted to perform CPR on the man prior to the arrival of EMS.

An estimated time for the reopening of the road has not been released.