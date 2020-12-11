Advertisement
Pedestrian struck on 58 Avenue, traffic blocked
Published Friday, December 11, 2020 7:04PM MST
Traffic is blocked in both directions on 58 Avenue Friday night after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle
CALGARY -- A pedestrian was struck early Friday evening on 58 Avenue between Centre Street and 1A Street S.W.
The street is closed to both eastbound and westbound traffic.
Police ask motorists to use an alternate route.
There was no other information available.
This is a developing story...