Calgary police are investigating after an 83-year-old man was hit by a truck while crossing a street in the city’s downtown on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to a crash near 3 Avenue and Centre Street S. at about 9:15 a.m. Police say a Chevrolet Avalanche turned off of 3 Avenue and hit a man as he was crossing Centre Street.

The man was taken to hospital in life threatening condition and the driver of the truck was uninjured. On Wednesday afternoon, CPS officials confirmed the senior had succumbed to his injuries.

Police say alcohol and speed are not factors in the crash but there is no word yet on charges.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or who has information about the events leading up to the collision is asked to call the Calgary Police Service Traffic Section at 403-567-4000 or contact Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org