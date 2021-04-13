Advertisement
Pedestrian suffers minor head injury in Bridgeland crash
Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021 12:37PM MDT
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being hit in the community of Bridgeland.
CALGARY -- A pedestrian was sent to hospital suffering a minor head injury Tuesday following a crash in Bridgeland.
Police said the adult male was crossing First Avenue at Seventh Street N.E. just before 11 a.m. when he was struck.
The man was treated by EMS and transported as a precaution.
No other details were available.