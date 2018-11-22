An afternoon collision near Westbrook Mall has sent one woman to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., a vehicle travelling westbound on Bow Trail attempted to make a left hand turn onto 37 Street and collided with a woman crossing the street.

The pedestrian, age not confirmed, was transported to hospital by ambulance in serious condition with undisclosed injuries.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash.

The Calgary Police Service traffic unit is investigating the collision. Bow Trail remains open to traffic.