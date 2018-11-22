CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Pedestrian suffers potentially life threatening injuries after being struck along Bow Trail
CPS units and police tape at the intersection of Bow Trail and 37 Street Southwest after a woman was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon
Published Thursday, November 22, 2018 4:39PM MST
An afternoon collision near Westbrook Mall has sent one woman to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m., a vehicle travelling westbound on Bow Trail attempted to make a left hand turn onto 37 Street and collided with a woman crossing the street.
The pedestrian, age not confirmed, was transported to hospital by ambulance in serious condition with undisclosed injuries.
The driver remained at the scene of the crash.
The Calgary Police Service traffic unit is investigating the collision. Bow Trail remains open to traffic.