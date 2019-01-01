CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Pedestrian suffers severe injuries in early morning collision on Centre Street North
Emergency crews in the intersection of McKnight Blvd and Centre St N as EMS attend to an injured woman in the back of the ambulance
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 11:06AM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 1, 2019 11:17AM MST
A woman was transported to hospital in the first hour of 2019 after she was struck by a car at the intersection of McKnight Boulevard and Centre Street North.
Emergency crews responded to the intersection shortly after midnight New Year’s Day following reports of a collision. EMS officials confirm a woman in her late 40’s was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, potentially life threatening condition with traumatic injuries.
The driver of the sedan was not seriously injured and remained at the scene following the crash.
A section of Centre Street was closed to traffic for more than four hours. The Calgary Police Service traffic unit is leading the investigation into the incident.