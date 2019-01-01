A woman was transported to hospital in the first hour of 2019 after she was struck by a car at the intersection of McKnight Boulevard and Centre Street North.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection shortly after midnight New Year’s Day following reports of a collision. EMS officials confirm a woman in her late 40’s was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, potentially life threatening condition with traumatic injuries.

The driver of the sedan was not seriously injured and remained at the scene following the crash.

A section of Centre Street was closed to traffic for more than four hours. The Calgary Police Service traffic unit is leading the investigation into the incident.