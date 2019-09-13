The intersection of 12th Avenue and 5th Street Southwest has been closed to traffic after a pedestrian was struck Friday morning.

Police, firefighters and EMS responded to the scene shortly before 6 a.m.

CPS officials confirm the pedestrian, a woman of unconfirmed age, was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in life threatening condition. According to EMS, the woman's condition is considered serious but stable.

The driver of the Dodge Journey, who was not seriously injured, remained at the scene following the collision.

As of 8:30 a.m., 12th Avenue remains closed at 5th Street SW and 5th Street SW is closed between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue.

The CPS reconstruction unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning commute.