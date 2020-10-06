CALGARY -- One person has been taken to Chinook Regional Hospital by ambulance after being hit by a vehicle on Sixth Avenue North in Lethbridge Tuesday morning.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service, the pedestrian was walking north along Eighth Street when they were struck by a westbound SUV.

At the time of transport, the patient's injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening.

A preliminary police investigation indicated the pedestrian was crossing near to, but not in, the marked crosswalk and the driver of the SUV had a green light at the time of the collision.

The investigation into the collision continues.

With files from CTV Lethbridge's Terry Vogt