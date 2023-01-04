Pedestrians jumped into traffic in 2 separate incidents this weekend: Lethbridge RCMP

One man is facing charges after two separate incidents in Lethbridge over the weekend where pedestrians were injured after jumping into oncoming traffic.

The first incident happened at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Police say a man was hit by a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Whoop-Up Drive, suffering serious injuries.

Investigation determined the 36-year-old had been on the pedestrian path before "intentionally running out" onto the road.

"Several vehicles narrowly missed him before he was struck," said police in a Wednesday news release.

Investigators say the driver was operating their vehicle in a "safe and lawful matter" and is not facing any charges.

The pedestrian remains in hospital with serious injuries but police say he is expected to survive.

The second collision happened along Scenic Drive, south of the exit for Whoop-Up Drive, just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Police say the pedestrian had flagged down a vehicle in the northbound lanes, then banged on the hood of the vehicle and demanded a ride before "proceeding to dive in front of a second vehicle."

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and is accused of assaulting a paramedic.

Police say the driver that hit the pedestrian was driving in a "safe and lawful manner," and isn't facing charges.

The pedestrian, 31-year-old Jared Derrick Potts, is charged with assault.

He was also issued tickets for tampering with a motor vehicle and stunting.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 19.