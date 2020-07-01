CALGARY -- A two vehicle collision early Wednesday evening destroyed two vehicles and a light standard, but resulted in only minor injuries.

The incident in question took place at Peigan Trail and 25th Street S.E. just after 6 p.m. According to a witness, a black truck that was speeding ran a red and smashed into a white truck, causing it flip several times and take out a light standard.

The male driver of the black truck took off running on foot, but with the help of witnesses, police were able to catch him.

Both vehicles were not driveable, but police said the drivers suffered only minor injuries.

There was no additional information available about the extent of the injuries, or whether anyone was transported to hospital.

This is a developing story...