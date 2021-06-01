Advertisement
Pembina Pipeline signs deal to buy Inter Pipeline for $8.3B
Published Tuesday, June 1, 2021 6:53AM MDT
Inter Pipeline's Heartland Petrochemical Complex in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. is shown in this undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Inter Pipeline)
Share:
CALGARY -- Pembina Pipeline Corp. has signed a deal to buy Inter Pipeline Ltd. for $8.3 billion in stock.
Under the deal, Inter Pipeline shareholders will receive half a Pembina share for each share of Inter Pipeline that they own.
The offer is valued at $19.45 per Inter Pipeline share based on the closing price of Pembina shares on Monday.
RELATED IMAGES