Police in Airdrie are investigating after a man was found fatally injured outside a home in the community on Saturday.

Airdrie RCMP were called to the Canals neighbourhood on Canoe Close S.W. at around 5 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

On arrival, officers found an injured man outside of a house.

He was pronounced dead on scene a short time later.

"A short time later, a male suspect was arrested without incident," said Cpl. Gina Slaney with the Airdrie RCMP.

The male remains in custody and RCMP don’t believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

The incident is not domestic related, Slaney told CTV News, adding it is a shocking situation for many in the community.

"It’s very startling for many people. It is our first homicide in a few years and it’s not something that happens very often, so people are afraid."

Alfie Betker, who lives just a few doors away from where the shooting took place, says he was alerted to the incident by several "loud bangs."

"I didn't really think it would be gunshots. It's not the type of neighbourhood you would expect that in. But people work on their cars and stuff around here, so I thought it was maybe a car backfiring or maybe a car falling off blocks or something."

When he went outside to check out the situation, he says he spotted a woman who was covered in blood, screaming for help.

"I told my wife to call 911 and I ran over. I thought she was the one hurt at first. When I got close enough, I asked, 'Are you okay, what happened?' She said, 'My husband's been shot.'"

He ran over to help the victim because he has first-aid training and thought he could help.

"When I arrived, he was breathing, he did have a pulse but after a few minutes of doing first-aid, I couldn't find his pulse anymore."

Betker says he never saw exactly what happened, but says another resident told him the shooter came out of one of the houses and, when it was all over, he returned home.

"The wife said, when she was talking with me and the officers, that they had a bit of a 'beef,' that the one person said [the victim] owed him money. That's the only knowledge I have of it."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).