'People are panicking': Rising inflation causing anxiety for some Lethbridge consumers

With inflation in Canada now at a 30-year high of 5.7 per cent, many Canadians are finding their trips to the grocery store and gas pumps more expensive, and in Lethbridge some residents are even reaching out for additional help.

One Lethbridge psychologist says he's seeing a spike in clients with concerns about their mental health following the rising cost of inflation.

“Most people that come and see a registered psychologist or other therapists are coming in because they already have issues,” said psychologist Luke Sander.

“This is just another factor in addition to COVID, in addition to isolation and now they have another factor of rising costs which they weren't expecting.”

Sander noted that more seniors on fixed incomes are coming to him for advice about their mental health as they try to manage inflation increases.

“Just yesterday alone I had three seniors on very fixed incomes and they’re all struggling because they’re having to make a choice,” Sander said.

“That choice being am I going to pay for my gas bill, am I going to pay for my internet or am I going to pay for my electricity? These people are panicking.”

In an attempt to stay within budget, some in Lethbridge are turning to local food banks for help.

“We have continued to see increases month over month since actually march of last year, but the last couple months have been a bit higher of an increase,” said executive director with Interfaith Food Bank Danielle McIntyre.

“We usually see a drop after Christmas, but that hasn’t happened yet this year.”

A rise in inflation and food bank users is having a domino effect on the entire organization, as they try to provide for roughly 1,500 individuals monthly.

“Of course when things are more expensive, it’s tougher on our donors as well,” said McIntyre.

“We’ve been very fortunate, our community has come through for us, but we've certainly had to juggle and adjust.”

One local financial advisor says there are several ways we can cut down our cost of living.

“Don’t spend more money than you make, right? So staying within, don't overspend, it’s as simple as that,” said Kevin Kranzler of Kranzler Financial Services.

“Then just due diligence and understanding consumerism. A lot of the issues I see when I’ll go through somebody’s accounts is just over spending.”

Kranzler added that there are several habits he sees among those seeking financial help.

“Let’s take fast food for instance. Nine times out of 10, when I sit down with somebody and ask them what they spend on fast food, they say around $50, but it’s generally more like over $100 a month,” said Kranzler.

“Self awareness is the biggest key to managing your money. It’s really easy in the tap-payment society to pay, pay, pay and you tap 10 to 12 times a day maybe, and yeah they’re little transactions, but they add up.”