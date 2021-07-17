CALGARY -- A Stampede breakfast was served up this morning with a twist.

The Hindu Society of Calgary organized a drive-thru breakfast event on Saturday. Unlike the rest of the breakfasts around town, this one was entirely vegetarian.

The two-hour event served approximately 1,500 people – about three times as many people as last year when the event was scaled back due to the pandemic.

“This is the only vegetarian Stampede breakfast,” said Navdeep Mahendru, president of The Hindu Society of Calgary.

“People are so happy,” he added. “People are always encouraging us to do this.”