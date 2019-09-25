CALGARY — Police are investigating after a truck went careening through a fence at the Sue Higgins Dog Park on Wednesday morning, coming to a stop on top of a garbage bin.

Calgary police and EMS responded to the park around 11 a.m., following multiple reports that a vehicle had driven through the park.

Eleanor Forte was walking in the area when she saw a pickup truck drive into the fenced grass part of the park.

“He rammed over the garbage bins and got himself stuck,” she said.

“Did a bunch of donuts in the field and was going way too fast and people were just trying to get out of the way. There was two younger guys, one guy specifically who almost did get hit, he almost got run over. I think he got out of the way just in time from what I could see’.

The driver was seen urinating on dogs after he exited the truck.

Police say the male driver was taken to hospital in stable condition. The investigation continues and police are looking at whether a medical condition was the cause.