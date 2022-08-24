Periods of rain for the next couple of days in Calgary

Viewer Tony captured the fog blanketed downtown Calgary on Aug. 22. Viewer Tony captured the fog blanketed downtown Calgary on Aug. 22.

6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago

It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.

