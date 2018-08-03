CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Person found dead on rooftop in downtown Calgary
Emergency crews responded to a building in the downtown after a person was found deceased on a rooftop.
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 8:45AM MDT
Calgary police are investigating after a person was found deceased on the rooftop of a building in the city’s southwest.
Emergency crews were called to Bow Valley Square, in the 200 block of 5th Avenue S.W., at about 8:25 a.m. Friday.
The medical examiner was called to the scene and police say they are not providing any other information on the incident at this time.