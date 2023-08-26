Person of interest identified in connection with missing northeast man

City police are still trying to figure out what happened to Abdul Mufti.

They still consider the 71-year-old's disappearance to be suspicious and believe foul play may be involved.

He was last seen near his home in Falconridge in northeast Calgary, three weeks ago.

Friday, police told CTV they have identified a person of interest in the theft of Mufti's credit cards.

The person was taken into custody but has since been released.