Person of interest identified in connection with missing northeast man

Abdul Mufti, 71, was last seen near his home in the 200 block of Falworth Way N.E. on Thursday, Aug. 3. (Calgary Police Service handout) Abdul Mufti, 71, was last seen near his home in the 200 block of Falworth Way N.E. on Thursday, Aug. 3. (Calgary Police Service handout)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina