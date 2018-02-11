A person is in hospital in Calgary after they were caught in an avalanche near the community of Golden on Friday afternoon.

Golden RCMP says the person was seriously hurt in the slide that was triggered near Hospital Creek at just before 4:00 p.m. on February 9.

The victim, who has not been identified, was airlifted to hospital in Calgary for treatment.

An avalanche bulletin was issued on Thursday, advising backcountry users to avoid avalanche terrain in the mountain parks because of an increased risk of slides.

